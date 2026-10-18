 Street leading to the Cathedral vandalized in Milan | 1news.az
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Street leading to the Cathedral vandalized in Milan

1news Staff23:48 - 18 / 10 / 2026
Street leading to the Cathedral vandalized in Milan

About 2,000 young people staged riots in the center of Milan, wrecking the street leading to the Cathedral.

As 1news.az reports citing La Repubblica, there were clashes with the police, and about 100 people were taken to police stations.

When the situation began to escalate, many bars and shops in the center closed. The entrance to the Cathedral was closed ahead of schedule, and everyone inside was led out through the back doors.

The riots in Milan have been going on for a third day amid a wave of student demonstrations and protests against the rising cost of living and higher fuel prices.

According to the authorities, more than 140 police officers were injured. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called an emergency meeting of the heads of law enforcement services and the Interior Ministry for October 19.

The government condemns the manifestations of violence and acts of vandalism. Against the backdrop of the street riots, a new clash of political forces has emerged. In particular, the ruling center-right coalition accuses the center-left opposition of encouraging the protests and failing to condemn the riots.

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