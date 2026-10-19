Israel eliminated three Hamas militants in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated three armed radicals from the military wing of Hamas, one of whom was a commander of a militant squad, in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

This was reported by the army press service.

"The Israel Defense Forces eliminated a squad commander and two terrorists from the military wing of Hamas," the statement said. According to the press service, one of them "was involved in the production of various types of weapons" and "played an important role in the work of the Hamas production headquarters," while another "was part of the engineering battalion of the military wing of Hamas." They "were preparing attacks against Israeli servicemen and civilians," and also "worked on restoring the military potential" of Hamas, thereby "systematically violating the ceasefire." The agency noted that the elimination of the members of the Palestinian radical organization was carried out "as a result of airstrikes conducted with the aim of removing the threat emanating from them."

"Before the strikes were carried out, measures were taken aimed at minimizing harm to the civilian population," the IDF assured.

Source: TASS