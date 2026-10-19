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Azerbaijanis hand over generators to Ukraine

1news Staff12:55 - Today
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Azerbaijanis hand over generators to Ukraine

Citizens of Azerbaijan have handed over 11 generators to the Embassy of Ukraine in Baku to support Ukrainians ahead of a difficult winter.

This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Husyev on the social network X.

"11 generators have already been handed over to the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan to support Ukrainians ahead of a difficult winter. Our campaign continues! We invite companies, entrepreneurs and friends of Ukraine to join this initiative," the diplomat said.

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