Israel's Elbit Systems to supply Azerbaijan with missile systems worth $235 million - VIDEO

Elbit Systems has won a $235 million contract to supply high-precision missiles and rocket artillery systems to a "European customer."

According to the Israeli publication Globes, that customer is Azerbaijan.

The deal, which spans three years, is part of a series of security projects demonstrating the renewed flourishing of relations between the Israeli defense industry and Baku, the publication notes.

The contract covers the supply of medium-range missiles for the Extra-MR supersonic missile system and PULS rocket artillery systems under an intergovernmental agreement between the defense ministries of Israel and Azerbaijan.

Extra MR is a high-precision guided missile designed for medium-range operations, providing accurate engagement of enemy targets at ranges of up to 80 km. The system is fully compatible with Elbit Systems' PULS system and existing C4I architectures, providing flexible and cost-effective capabilities for a wide range of missions.