 Israel's Elbit Systems to supply Azerbaijan with missile systems worth $235 million - VIDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Israel's Elbit Systems to supply Azerbaijan with missile systems worth $235 million - VIDEO

1news Staff15:35 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Israel's Elbit Systems to supply Azerbaijan with missile systems worth $235 million - VIDEO

Elbit Systems has won a $235 million contract to supply high-precision missiles and rocket artillery systems to a "European customer."

According to the Israeli publication Globes, that customer is Azerbaijan.

The deal, which spans three years, is part of a series of security projects demonstrating the renewed flourishing of relations between the Israeli defense industry and Baku, the publication notes.

The contract covers the supply of medium-range missiles for the Extra-MR supersonic missile system and PULS rocket artillery systems under an intergovernmental agreement between the defense ministries of Israel and Azerbaijan.

Extra MR is a high-precision guided missile designed for medium-range operations, providing accurate engagement of enemy targets at ranges of up to 80 km. The system is fully compatible with Elbit Systems' PULS system and existing C4I architectures, providing flexible and cost-effective capabilities for a wide range of missions.

Share:
246

In focus

President's Diary

President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers

Society

Earthquake strikes Ismayilli: tremors felt in several villages

Opinion

The shattered storefronts of French "democracy": why street chaos will not take root in Azerbaijan

Opinion

Against the backdrop of Metsamor: COP17 in Yerevan discusses problems, Baku offers concrete solutions

Politics

Israel's Elbit Systems to supply Azerbaijan with missile systems worth $235 million - VIDEO

Mazahir Panahov to observe elections in Serbia

A review of the president's activities over the past week has been posted on his social media accounts

Rubio arrives on a visit to Uzbekistan

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Bahceli congratulates Azerbaijan on 35th anniversary of restoration of independence

Participants of the IX Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists send an appeal to Ilham Aliyev

There should be no enclaves and exclaves on either side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Pashinyan believes

Milli Majlis sends congratulatory letter to the president and first lady

Latest news

France to introduce partial curfew in a number of cities

Today, 15:45

Adnan Ahmedzade's detention extended by six months

Today, 15:40

Israel's Elbit Systems to supply Azerbaijan with missile systems worth $235 million - VIDEO

Today, 15:35

Qatar warns of risk of worsening global energy crisis

Today, 15:00

President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers

Today, 14:32

Rubio names the reason for the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Today, 14:10

Mazahir Panahov to observe elections in Serbia

Today, 13:32

The rains do not subside: the death toll from mudslides in Turkey continues to rise

Today, 13:18

Azerbaijanis hand over generators to Ukraine

Today, 12:55

Rubio: The absence of elections in Ukraine is not the main reason the war continues

Today, 12:52

Earthquake strikes Ismayilli: tremors felt in several villages

Today, 12:47

Rubio announces U.S. plans to expand cooperation with C5+1

Today, 12:45

The shattered storefronts of French "democracy": why street chaos will not take root in Azerbaijan

Today, 12:40

Borussia announces squad for match against Sabah in Baku - PHOTO

Today, 12:32

Against the backdrop of Metsamor: COP17 in Yerevan discusses problems, Baku offers concrete solutions

Today, 12:26

An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea

Today, 12:05

Maria Zakharova explained why Russia sent a note to Kazakhstan after Navai's arrest

Today, 11:42

Anar Bayramov appointed minister of health

Today, 11:37

Teymur Musayev relieved of his post as head of the Ministry of Health and appointed deputy prime minister

Today, 11:36

TƏBİB placed under the Ministry of Health

Today, 11:35
All news