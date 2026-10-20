The United States administration has not approved the delivery to Kyiv of interceptor missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by The Washington Post, citing its sources.

According to them, the head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, has still not approved the supply of munitions for the air defense system to Ukraine from other countries. The head of the department has not blocked these deliveries, but he has also not completed the procedures necessary for their approval. The munitions are produced in the United States and supplied abroad under an agreement according to which their transfer to third countries requires approval from Washington.

Last week, the CNN television network reported that Ukraine had run out of its stocks of missiles for the Patriot.

Source: TASS