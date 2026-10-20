Pashinyan promises to strictly crack down on violations in municipal elections

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a stern warning to all participants in the upcoming municipal elections, announcing his intention to personally put a stop to any attempts to pressure voters and opponents.

The head of government emphasized that even members of his own party will not escape punishment, Armenian media report.

In his video address and a post on social media, Pashinyan called on the country's citizens to vote against any candidate who tries to use administrative resources, resorts to bribery, or promises employment in exchange for votes.

The prime minister also appealed to residents of Armenia to report directly to him any instances of violations and pressure on the part of candidates. According to Pashinyan, he will personally follow up on every statement if there is «solid evidence». The head of the cabinet added that one of the deputies from the opposition bloc «Strong Armenia» has already sent to his email a recording of his own speech in which he claims there are widespread violations. Pashinyan assured that all such appeals will be thoroughly examined.