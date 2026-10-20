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Pashinyan's slip of the tongue cost an official his career

1news Staff10:28 - Today
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Pashinyan's slip of the tongue cost an official his career

The head of Armenia's State Protocol Service, Gagik Vanoyan, has been relieved of his post following a protocol embarrassment that occurred during the visit of Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov to Yerevan.

This was reported by the newspaper Zhoghovurd.

According to the publication, during a press appearance at the COP-17 climate summit, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, while introducing the Kyrgyz leader, several times mistakenly called him "the president of Kazakhstan."

According to sources, the incident occurred because of a typo in the text of the speech prepared for the head of government.

After the official event ended, Pashinyan expressed extreme displeasure over the slip of the tongue, which became the reason for the decision to dismiss Vanoyan, who had headed the protocol service since December 2022.

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