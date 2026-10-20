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South Korea recalls diplomats from Ukraine

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South Korea recalls diplomats from Ukraine

The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to recall some of its diplomatic staff from Ukraine.

This was reported by the Yonhap news agency.

Earlier, on October 8, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the government's decision to recall the country's ambassador to Ukraine.

The ministry said at the time that it was ready to continue consultations with the Ukrainian side in order to resolve the issues that had arisen in a constructive manner.

Earlier, on September 25, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung criticized his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for disclosing information about the transfer of prisoners of war from the DPRK to Seoul. He stressed that it would have been more appropriate not to disclose this information.

Later, South Korea demanded official explanations and an apology from Ukraine. According to a representative of the South Korean administration, Kyiv had repeatedly discussed the transfer of the prisoners of war with Seoul through various channels and had itself asked that the information not be disclosed.

In turn, the Ukrainian side stated that the countries had no agreements on non-disclosure, and that concealing the fact of the transfer of the prisoners of war allegedly violated international law.

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