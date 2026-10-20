Azerbaijan toughens liability for service members, introduces alternative punishment

In Azerbaijan, liability is being toughened for officers, warrant officers, naval warrant officers and service members on extended active military service, and an alternative type of punishment is being introduced.

As APA reports, this is reflected in an amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

The bill provides for administrative liability of the specified categories of service members for absence from a military unit or place of service for more than one day.

Thus, for unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service by an officer, warrant officer, naval warrant officer or service member on extended active military service, as well as for failure to appear without valid reasons at the established time at a military unit or place of service for a period exceeding one day but not more than ten days, a fine ranging from 200 to 300 manats is envisaged, or, taking into account the circumstances of the case and the personality of the offender, administrative arrest for a term of up to 15 days.

Under the current Code, administrative arrest for a term of up to 20 days is envisaged for the specified offense.

For the repeated commission of similar actions within one year from the day the decision imposing an administrative penalty entered into force, a fine ranging from 300 to 500 manats is envisaged, or, taking into account the circumstances of the case and the personality of the offender, administrative arrest for a term of 10 days to one month.

In accordance with the current Code, administrative arrest for a term of 15 days to one month is envisaged for the repeated commission of this administrative offense.

It is noted that, along with the strengthening of liability, the mitigation of sanctions and the introduction of an alternative type of punishment in the form of a fine can be considered a progressive step.