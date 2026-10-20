A trilateral meeting of Leyla Aliyeva, Ogulјahan Atabayeva and Saida Mirziyoyeva was held in Ashgabat

On October 20, a trilateral meeting was held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, between Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President for Medical Affairs of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care Ogulјahan Atabayeva, and Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva.

As AZERTAC reports, Vice President for Medical Affairs of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care Ogulјahan Atabayeva said that the upcoming international art exhibition MAMA "Mother Nature" in Ashgabat is an important event bringing countries together on the basis of shared spiritual and cultural values and similar views on social and humanitarian issues.

Paying special attention to environmental protection, as well as to cooperation within regional and international organizations, Ogulјahan Atabayeva expressed confidence that the exhibition would also become a real step toward protecting the environment.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that many important environmental projects can be implemented through joint efforts. Recalling that she had visited the Charitable Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva said that she had personally seen how much attention is paid to children. She expressed confidence that today's exhibition would be another step on the path toward good deeds.

Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that such meetings open up new opportunities, in particular, they make it possible to join efforts to achieve a common goal — caring for people and building the future on this basis. She emphasized that for every child the most important thing is to feel cared for and safe next to their mother, to be confident that they are loved and that someone is always ready to listen to them.