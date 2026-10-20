Sergen Yalçın is the new head coach of the Turkish national team

Sergen Yalçın has announced his appointment as head coach of the Turkish national team.

As 1news.az reports citing Haber Global, the 53-year-old specialist spoke about this in an interview with local media.

He called this position very important.

"The national team is above all else. This is a position that every specialist dreams of. Being the coach of your country's national team is a wonderful feeling. For me, it is a great honor. With the support of all of us, a successful path awaits the national team. We will ensure that society unites around this team once again," he stated.

Sergen Yalçın said that the agreement with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is for four years.

The TFF will officially announce the appointment after a meeting to be held at 4:00 p.m. Baku time.

It should be recalled that Sergen Yalçın's last place of work as head coach was Beşiktaş.