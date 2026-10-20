Mediators between Iran and the U.S. do not understand who makes decisions in Washington

The lack of a clear understanding among mediators in the dialogue between Iran and the United States as to who exactly in Washington makes decisions on relations with the Islamic Republic is one of the main reasons for the stagnation of the negotiation process aimed at settling the bilateral conflict. This was reported to the Tasnim agency by a high-ranking source in the Iranian security service.

In his words, «one of the main obstacles to the negotiations is the mediators' lack of understanding of which American figures actually possess the real authority and mandate to make final decisions». He added that «it is completely unclear who exactly in the U.S. ruling circles is vested with such a right - [Vice President] JD Vance, [the president's special envoy] Steve Witkoff, [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio or [the American leader's son-in-law] Jared Kushner».

According to the same source, «this uncertainty, compounded by political rivalry and internal disagreements in the United States ahead of the elections, seriously complicates the mediation process and the exchange of messages, which has led to the current situation of uncertainty in the talks between Tehran and Washington».