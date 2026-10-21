Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drones

Four drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia were intercepted.

This was reported by Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Yemeni coalition backed by the kingdom.

According to him, the drones were shot down over Medina and Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

At the same time, media outlets linked to the Houthis reported airstrikes on a communications network in the Maran area of Saada province in northern Yemen.

In addition, fierce clashes between government forces and the Houthis are continuing in the southwest of the country in the area of the village of Kahbub, located between the cities of Taiz and Hajjah. Government forces are trying to repel a large-scale Houthi offensive and prevent armed infiltration into the area.