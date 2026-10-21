Iran says Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until U.S. accepts its conditions
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The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States accepts Iran's conditions.
This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
According to him, the strait is located in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. Even if shipping resumes, vessels will follow routes agreed upon by the two countries.
In addition, Araghchi emphasized that Washington "will not succeed" either through economic sanctions or through military threats.
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