Israel planned to resume large-scale strikes on Iran at the beginning of the month, but U.S. President Donald Trump opposed launching a new military campaign before the country's midterm elections.

This was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the publication, the Israeli military was preparing for a multi-day air operation that was supposed to begin on the 10th. The targets of the strikes were to be the power plants and nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic.

At the same time, one of the sources called the resumption of joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in the coming weeks a quite likely scenario.

"Either there will be a deal, or an attack," he noted.

Against the backdrop of these reports, Deputy White House Press Secretary Kelly told the newspaper that Iran is in an extremely difficult position, both economically and militarily. She also noted the effectiveness of U.S. efforts to blockade Iranian ports and to facilitate oil exports from the Persian Gulf.

According to the White House representative, Washington does not intend to strike Iran before the U.S. midterm elections.