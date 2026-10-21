Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Tenders Resignation - UPDATED

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyy has submitted his letter of resignation following searches conducted by NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAPO (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office).

According to 1news.az, this was reported by Delo.ua with reference to a source in the banking sector.

According to the source, Pyshnyy wrote his resignation statement of his own free will, citing health reasons.

His resignation was planned immediately upon his return from the annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok.

It is noted that during the search, two personal mobile phones were seized from the head of the NBU.

12:12

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) began investigative actions on Monday morning involving the head of the country's National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi.

This was reported by the Ukrainian outlet Strana.

In August, another corruption scandal broke out in Ukraine. NABU conducted searches at the homes of a number of lawmakers and officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine on suspicion of organizing a criminal scheme. The bureau did not disclose the names of those involved in the embezzlement.