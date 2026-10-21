 In Greece, schoolchildren, students, and teachers have taken to the streets in mass protests | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

In Greece, schoolchildren, students, and teachers have taken to the streets in mass protests

1news Staff13:10 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
In Greece, schoolchildren, students, and teachers have taken to the streets in mass protests

Mass protests involving schoolchildren, students, and teachers are taking place in Greece today.

The participants are demanding increased funding for public education, the elimination of staff shortages in schools, higher salaries for teachers, safety for school buildings, and more opportunities for students to transfer between universities.

Rallies are planned in more than 50 cities across the country at various times. In Athens, around 3,000 police officers will be deployed to maintain order.

Schoolchildren are protesting against the enlargement of classes, in which, according to their data, the number of students reaches 25–27. They are demanding that class sizes be limited to 15 students. Among other grievances are high prices in school cafeterias. Participants in the demonstrations propose providing free snacks and reducing the cost of food by abolishing the VAT on food products.

Dissatisfaction has also been caused by the new procedure for organizing school field trips, which, according to the students, makes them more difficult to conduct and increases the workload on teachers. The protesters are paying particular attention to the condition of school buildings.

In addition, schoolchildren are demanding a permanent presence of psychologists, social workers, and nurses, as well as the expansion of supplementary academic support programs.

Workers from other areas of the public sector are also joining the demonstrations. The Supreme Administrative Council of Civil Servants' Unions ADEDY has announced a three-hour strike for today. The Federation of Hospital Doctors' Associations of Greece is also taking part in the protests, having declared a nationwide strike. The Greek Federation of Primary School Teachers has announced a 24-hour strike. The Federation of Secondary School Teachers OLME has scheduled a work stoppage for several hours and has called on local union associations to additionally suspend work. The main problem for students remains the high cost of tuition and of living away from their parents' home. University students point to expensive housing rentals and the costs of food and transportation.

Source: Kathimerini

Share:
598

In focus

Politics

Azerbaijan adds 31 Turkish citizens to list of "undesirable persons"

Society

Leyla Aliyeva opens the World Summit on investment in child well-being in Samarkand - PHOTO

Society

Flu vaccination campaign begins in Azerbaijan

Society

Azerbaijan's Press Council warns of fraud involving fake journalist accounts on WhatsApp

World

'There are preconditions for a ceasefire': Witkoff brought Putin documents on the Ukrainian settlement

Armenia calls the economic effect of a possible withdrawal from the EAEU insignificant

In Greece, schoolchildren, students, and teachers have taken to the streets in mass protests

Rubio said Ukraine "would not exist" without U.S. aid

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

In Ecuador, a cross fell on a church rector during a service - VIDEO

Belgium intends to deliver 10 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year

P. Diddy transferred to another prison after reports of a fight with a drug lord

In France, protesters stormed the Lille city hall building and went on a rampage

Latest news

Leyla Aliyeva opens the World Summit on investment in child well-being in Samarkand - PHOTO

Today, 14:40

Flu vaccination campaign begins in Azerbaijan

Today, 14:35

Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan tells us it will not sign a peace treaty as long as our Constitution remains as it is

Today, 14:30

The president of North Macedonia called Ilham Aliyev

Today, 14:05

'There are preconditions for a ceasefire': Witkoff brought Putin documents on the Ukrainian settlement

Today, 14:00

“A historical mistake has been corrected”: Mirziyoyeva commented on the law on improving the Uzbek alphabet - PHOTO

Today, 13:47

Armenia calls the economic effect of a possible withdrawal from the EAEU insignificant

Today, 13:35

Azerbaijan adds 31 Turkish citizens to list of "undesirable persons"

Today, 13:30

Mirzoyan: TRIPP will simplify border crossings with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran

Today, 13:18

In Greece, schoolchildren, students, and teachers have taken to the streets in mass protests

Today, 13:10

Rubio said Ukraine "would not exist" without U.S. aid

Today, 12:25

Access to TikTok restricted in Azerbaijan's schools

Today, 12:22

Mirzoyan comments on the question of where the TRIPP energy infrastructure will run

Today, 12:15

NABU conducts searches at the home of the head of Ukraine's National Bank

Today, 12:12

Azerbaijan's Press Council warns of fraud involving fake journalist accounts on WhatsApp

Today, 12:10

Italy extends truck drivers' strike by a week over expensive fuel

Today, 12:00

Reza Deghati shares footage of protests in Paris - PHOTO

Today, 11:56

Among those detained in Armenia is a candidate for community head - UPDATED

Today, 11:45

The price of a rupture: the EAEU has calculated what the European choice will cost Armenia

Today, 11:36

Moscow says EU plans for Armenia affect Russia's strategic security

Today, 11:30
All news