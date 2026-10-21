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Mirzoyan: TRIPP will simplify border crossings with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran

1news Staff13:18 - Today
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Mirzoyan: TRIPP will simplify border crossings with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran

TRIPP will simplify border crossings not only with Azerbaijan, but also with Georgia and Iran, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated.

According to him, the TRIPP project is intended to improve and ease the lives of citizens: "I cannot imagine a single sensible person who would say that we do not need this."

"I hope the border with Turkey will open, and then we will also think about how to make life easier for entrepreneurs and citizens," Mirzoyan said.

Today, the Armenian parliament is discussing a bill on the ratification of the framework agreement on strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States on the TRIPP project.

Source: aysor.am

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