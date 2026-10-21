 Leyla Aliyeva opens the World Summit on investment in child well-being in Samarkand - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Leyla Aliyeva opens the World Summit on investment in child well-being in Samarkand - PHOTO

1news Staff14:40 - Today
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Leyla Aliyeva opens the World Summit on investment in child well-being in Samarkand - PHOTO

On October 21, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva took part in the opening ceremony of the World Summit "Investing in the Well-Being of Children: Towards Sustainable and Equitable Development of Future Generations" and the Second International Congress on Pediatric Oncology in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

As AZERTAC reports, ahead of the opening ceremony, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ziroat Mirziyoyeva welcomed Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and other participants.

Then a joint photo was taken.

Representatives of more than 100 countries are taking part in the events, which will be held on October 21-22.

The summit is organized on the initiative of Uzbekistan together with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Violence against Children, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

The adoption of the Samarkand Declaration is expected following the summit.

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