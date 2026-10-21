Passengers on a flight from London received a dose of radiation in flight: how it happened

Passengers and crew of an airplane flying from London to New York were exposed to elevated radiation due to a rare solar storm.

This was reported by Metro, citing a study published in the scientific journal Space Weather.

The cause was a powerful solar emission — an X5-class flare. The flow of high-energy particles overcame the Earth's magnetic protection, causing a sharp increase in radiation levels.

On board the airplane that departed from London's Heathrow Airport, the radiation background increased by 42.6%. The solar activity also caused temporary disruptions in the operation of power grids and radio communications in Europe and Africa.

Researchers from the University of Surrey noted that in this case the radiation exposure was moderate and posed no immediate danger to the health of the passengers. However, more powerful solar flares can create a risk of malfunctions in onboard avionics.

Scientists also warn of long-term risks for crew members who regularly work on transatlantic and polar routes. They recommend that airlines monitor space weather and, if necessary, change flight altitude or adjust routes.