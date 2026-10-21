Witkoff calls talks with Putin constructive and announces continuation of dialogue on Ukraine

U.S. President's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg were constructive. According to him, the parties intend to continue discussing a settlement of the conflict in a trilateral format with the participation of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.

Witkoff announced this on the social network X.

He noted that together with Jared Kushner he held meetings with representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and European countries in Oslo and St. Petersburg. The talks were aimed at advancing the peace initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Witkoff, in St. Petersburg they met with Putin to build on the progress achieved at the talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo, to discuss the basic principles of a peace settlement, and also to thank the Russian leader for the release of U.S. citizen Stephen Hubbard, who was able to return to his family.

The special envoy added that further negotiations will continue at the technical level in a trilateral format. He also emphasized that, despite the work ahead, Trump still intends to achieve an end to the war and the conclusion of a comprehensive and lasting peace that will ensure security and prosperity for future generations.