 "A world without mines" campaign: Milan hosts photo exhibition on the consequences of the mine problem in Azerbaijan - PHOTO | 1news.az
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"A world without mines" campaign: Milan hosts photo exhibition on the consequences of the mine problem in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

1news Staff08:45 - Today
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"A world without mines" campaign: Milan hosts photo exhibition on the consequences of the mine problem in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Another photo exhibition was held in the Italian city of Milan as part of the international campaign "A World Without Mines," organized in Europe by the Azerbaijani public association "Gilavar Photo Club."

As 1news.az reports, visitors to the exhibition were told that, despite the end of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, mines laid during the period of occupation continue to pose a threat to the civilian population and hinder the establishment of lasting peace. It was emphasized that Armenia must fulfill its obligations to Azerbaijan and hand over accurate maps of the minefields.

Recall that, as part of the campaign, a series of photo exhibitions was previously held in European cities: on October 5 in Geneva (Switzerland), on October 7 in Brno (Czech Republic), on October 9 in Ljubljana (Slovenia), on October 11 in Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), on October 13 in Zagreb (Croatia), on October 15 in Salzburg (Austria), and on October 17 in Rome (Italy).

Note that the families of missing Azerbaijanis have also begun holding protest actions in Europe against Armenia, organized by the public association "Families of Persons Missing in Karabakh." Thus, on October 20, a group of families of missing Azerbaijanis held an action in front of the European Parliament building in Brussels, and on October 21 — on Schuman Square.

It is reported that during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, 4,010 Azerbaijanis went missing, including 71 children, 288 women, and 319 elderly people. In the liberated territories, mines were found in populated areas, in cemeteries, and even around mass graves where the remains of some of the missing were discovered. Amid the advancement of the peace agenda, determining the fate of the missing takes on particular importance.

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