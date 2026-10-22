The Ukrainian conflict is approaching its conclusion, believes Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

He said this in an interview with the Vesti news service.

On October 21, Ushakov reported that Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine in the first ten days of November. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed the American leader's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, of this at a meeting in St. Petersburg.

"The president informed Steve Witkoff that we are, in principle, ready to resume the aforementioned trilateral talks in the first ten days of November on the main topic," Ushakov said. He clarified that this refers to the formation of a security system for Russia and Ukraine after the conflict ends.

Read more: https://www.vedomosti.ru/politics/news/2026/10/21/1238988-k-zaversheniyu-konflikta