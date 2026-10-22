 IMF: Azerbaijan's economic growth in 2031 will be 2.5% | 1news.az
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IMF: Azerbaijan's economic growth in 2031 will be 2.5%

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IMF: Azerbaijan's economic growth in 2031 will be 2.5%

Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Azerbaijan in 2031 is forecast at 2.5%.

Report informs about this with reference to the October regional economic review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the countries of the Middle East and Central Asia, "Navigating Uncertainty: Strengthening Resilience in Challenging Times."

This forecast remained unchanged from the April estimate. In addition, the IMF forecasts an increase in the republic's GDP of 1.7% in 2026 and 2.3% in 2027.

In turn, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy estimates GDP growth this year at 1.7%, and next year at 2.7%. At the same time, the country's Central Bank expects economic growth of 0.5% in 2026 and 2.6% in 2027.

Note that at the end of 2025, Azerbaijan's economic growth was recorded at 1.4%, and in January-September 2026, GDP growth was 1.5%.

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