Pashinyan allows for early elections in Armenia for the sake of a new Constitution and a peace treaty

The Armenian authorities are preparing to submit a draft of a new Constitution for public discussion and to introduce it in parliament, and in the event of resistance from the opposition they do not rule out holding early parliamentary elections.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the head of the cabinet, the Armenian leadership intends to convince opposition deputies of the fundamental importance of the constitutional reform, which determines the longevity of the Armenian state.

«We will try to convince them, and if it doesn't work out, we will follow other scenarios, including holding early elections! Who said that such scenarios are ruled out?» Pashinyan emphasized.

The prime minister noted that he takes political responsibility both for the adoption of the new Constitution and for the signing and ratification of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Pashinyan added that if he loses popular support on these key issues, he will be ready to conclude his political mission.

Source: Bagramyan26