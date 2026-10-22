FIFA: Azerbaijan is fully ready for the U-15 World Cup - VIDEO

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced that Azerbaijan is fully ready to host the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

The organization reported this on its official Facebook page.

"Everything is ready! The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) built new football fields in just 66 days. Azerbaijan is ready for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival," the world football body said in the post.

It should be recalled that the world championship and festival will be held from October 22 to 30 at the Govsan competition complex. The opening match and the final of the prestigious tournament will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.