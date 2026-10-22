Fraud suspect to be extradited from Germany to Azerbaijan

A man suspected of fraud under the pretext of apartment renovations is being extradited from Germany to Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the decision to extradite Elmir Nuriyev Elkhan oglu was reached as a result of cooperation between the Azerbaijani prosecutor's office and the Federal Office of Justice of Germany.

The necessary documents were provided for the procedure in accordance with international requirements.

According to the investigation, in the framework of a criminal case investigated by the Sumgayit City Police Department, reasonable suspicions arose that Nuriyev, presenting himself as the head of a company, deceived citizens and abused their trust. He promised to renovate apartments belonging to them, but as a result of his actions, damage in a large amount was caused.

A decision was made to bring the man to criminal responsibility. After he absconded from the investigation, he was put on the international wanted list through Interpol channels. Later, law enforcement agencies managed to establish his whereabouts in Germany, where he was detained.

Currently, the necessary measures are being taken to bring Nuriyev to Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that it will continue to cooperate with the competent authorities of foreign states and Interpol to establish the whereabouts of wanted persons and ensure their extradition to Azerbaijan.