 Hamas threatens Israel with a new attack like October 7 | 1news.az
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Hamas threatens Israel with a new attack like October 7

1news Staff14:30 - Today
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Hamas threatens Israel with a new attack like October 7

The Hamas leadership has declared its readiness to carry out a new large-scale attack against Israel along the lines of the October 7, 2023, assault.

This was reported by Ynet.

According to the outlet, representatives of the organization conveyed the threat to UN humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov during a meeting in the Gaza Strip last week. They asked him to convey to the Israeli side that they are ready to act at any opportunity — on the territory of Israel, the West Bank, and abroad.

As Ynet writes, the Hamas representatives explained their position by citing Israel's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, the change in the position of the so-called "yellow line," as well as the cancellation of elections by the Palestinian Authority. The organization claims that these factors are leading to a weakening of its control over the territory.

Alakbarov met with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Herzi Halevi, and passed on to him the threats from Hamas. The Israeli leadership noted the extremely harsh and direct nature of the message, after which they urgently informed the country's political and military leadership.

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