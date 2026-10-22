Ukraine allowed to purchase weapons through NATO agency

Ukraine has gained the ability to purchase weapons, ammunition, and military equipment through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

It helps Alliance countries make military purchases faster and cheaper by managing contracts, organizing joint procurement, and providing logistics.

"This allows Ukraine to use a more structured mechanism to tap into a wide range of our capabilities, in particular procurement expertise, support services, and access to an already established industrial base," said NSPA Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline Borsboom.

Source: Financial Times