The Kremlin names a possible venue for a meeting between Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine

Abu Dhabi is currently being considered as the main venue for trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine.

This was stated to journalists by the press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov.

“For now, we are talking about Abu Dhabi,” the Kremlin representative said, answering a question about whether the capital of the United Arab Emirates is being considered as the main venue for trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine.

Source: TASS