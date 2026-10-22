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Prosecutors in Armenia demand extension of Robert Kocharyan's arrest

1news Staff17:15 - Today
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Prosecutors in Armenia demand extension of Robert Kocharyan's arrest

The prosecutor's office has filed a motion with the court to extend the arrest of former Armenian President and leader of the opposition bloc "Armenia" Robert Kocharyan for another two months.

This was reported to journalists by the former president's lawyer, Aram Orbelyan, TASS reports.

On August 25, searches were carried out in the apartment of Levon Kocharyan, a member of parliament from the opposition "Armenia" faction, as well as in Robert Kocharyan's house and in the companies and homes of persons affiliated with the Kocharyan family. On the same day, Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office announced the initiation of a criminal case against Robert Kocharyan, charging him with abuse of official position, taking a bribe on an especially large scale, and money laundering. The case also involves former President Serzh Sargsyan, who was defense minister during Kocharyan's rule.

On August 26, the court decided to arrest his eldest son, Sedrak Kocharyan, for two months, while a preventive measure in the form of a two-month arrest was applied to Robert Kocharyan on August 27, after he was discharged from the hospital, where he had been taken from the Anti-Corruption Committee due to a deterioration in his health.

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