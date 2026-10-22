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Man fined in Uzbekistan for parking a Nexia-2 on a roof

1news Staff18:05 - Today
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Man fined in Uzbekistan for parking a Nexia-2 on a roof

An unusual and dangerous case of bizarre parking occurred at one of the construction sites in Uzbekistan.

The owner of an apartment in a high-rise building under construction decided to solve the parking space issue in an original way and hauled his Nexia-2 car right onto the roof of the building.

As was established during the inspection, lifting the vehicle to that height had been agreed upon in advance with the persons responsible for carrying out construction work at the site. Special equipment was used to lift the car.

Placing the car on the floor slabs of the unfinished building posed a direct threat to the safety of the builders and passers-by, as well as to the integrity of the structures themselves. Administrative reports have been drawn up against the responsible persons and the organizers of the extraordinary "parking." All those involved have been held liable and fined for violating safety requirements.

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