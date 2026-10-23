A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck China, 16 people killed

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck China.

CNN reports this.

As a result of the incident, 16 people were killed and another 32 were injured. In the north of the country, 339 houses collapsed.

The epicenter was located in Bakeng County at a depth of about ten kilometers. The largest number of victims is in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

It is also noted that in some areas electricity and communications have been lost. Search operations are currently ongoing.