CSTO leaders may decide on Armenia's membership on November 11

The heads of CSTO member states may decide the question of Armenia's membership at the upcoming session of the Collective Security Council on November 11.

This was stated by CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov.

The CSTO secretary general urged against anticipating events regarding Armenia's withdrawal from the organization

Speaking about the possibility of Yerevan's withdrawal from the organization, the secretary general noted that "if this issue is placed on the agenda of the meeting of the Collective Security Council, it may happen." "The proposal is usually submitted either by the presiding country or by another country. That is, by the head of state, the members of the Collective Security Council. What is happening de facto can be considered Article 25 of the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which means that when membership dues are not paid and quota positions are not filled, there is no right to vote," he added.

"It seems Armenia is not discussing. It seems they are not participating. But the representative of Armenia takes part weekly in the meetings of the permanent council, where the permanent representatives of the CSTO member states sit. The representative of Armenia listens and probably reports to his capital on what we are discussing, what decisions are being made, and moreover, all the issues that we discuss, the possible decisions," Masadykov noted.

The next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held on November 11 in Moscow.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated from the parliamentary rostrum that he favors the republic's expulsion from the CSTO and would be pleased if that happened. According to him, over the next five years the country does not intend to step up its work in the CSTO, and Armenia's interest in the CSTO has dried up.

Source: TASS