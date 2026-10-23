Elchin Amirbayov holds a series of meetings with Belgian officials - PHOTO

Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, paid a working visit to Brussels, where he held a number of meetings with Belgium's senior officials.

As part of the visit, talks were held with the Speaker of the Chamber of Representatives of the Federal Parliament of Belgium Peter De Roover, President of the Senate Vincent Blondel, Head of the Prime Minister's Office for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs Pascal Heyman, Deputy Head of the Office and Diplomatic Adviser to the King of Belgium Peter Claes, as well as Director General for Political Affairs, Security and Defense of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium Véronique Petit.

During the meetings, the parties examined in detail the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Belgian relations. The participants in the talks exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, emphasizing the importance of strengthening political dialogue, regular consultations and mutual high-level visits. Special attention was paid to identifying new vectors of economic interaction, taking into account the potential of the two countries, including the spheres of renewable energy, the green transition, information technologies, artificial intelligence, transport and logistics.

Elchin Amirbayov informed the Belgian partners about Baku's practical steps toward normalizing relations with Yerevan, the key conditions for ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan's consistent policy in this direction. He also highlighted the importance of the political support of European partners in the process of post-conflict peacebuilding.

Touching upon humanitarian problems, the Representative of the President emphasized that Azerbaijan remains one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world. It was noted that the mine threat in the liberated territories not only endangers the lives of citizens, but also significantly slows down the process of the return of former internally displaced persons and large-scale reconstruction work, which requires continued international solidarity and support in the field of demining.

At the meetings with the leadership of the Belgian parliament, the parties highlighted the special role of interparliamentary cooperation and regular contacts between deputies in strengthening mutual trust. It was emphasized that active and constructive dialogue between lawmakers contributes to a deep understanding of regional realities and helps to prevent biased, unconstructive initiatives capable of harming the sensitive process of Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization.