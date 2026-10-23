Who will become the new James Bond? The main contenders for the role of agent 007 have been named - PHOTO

It has become known who may play James Bond in the next film about the legendary agent 007.

Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O'Connor may compete for the role of the new James Bond — according to Western media, the actors are among the candidates who have been invited to take part in the final screen tests for the role of the legendary agent 007.

As TheWrap reports, citing sources, the final stage of casting will begin today, October 23, and will last until next week. In total, four actors have been invited to the final auditions, however the name of the fourth candidate has not yet been revealed.

Jack Lowden is known for the series "Slow Horses" and Christopher Nolan's drama "Dunkirk," Callum Turner starred in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, and Josh O'Connor gained wide fame thanks to the role of Prince Charles in the series "The Crown" and his participation in the film "Challengers."

The new James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for the films "Dune" and "Blade Runner 2049." The script will be written by Steven Knight, the creator of the series "Peaky Blinders."

Let us recall that the last actor to date to have played James Bond in the official film series was Daniel Craig. He performed the role of agent 007 for 15 years — from 2006 to 2021.

We note that Amazon MGM Studios has not yet confirmed the names of the contenders — it is expected that the name of the new performer of the role of agent 007 will be announced before the end of 2026.

JACK LOWDEN

CALLUM TURNER

JOSH O'CONNOR