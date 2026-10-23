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Three people killed in storms and flooding in southern France

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Three people killed in storms and flooding in southern France

At least three people have died as a result of storms and flooding in southern France.

Reuters reports this.

Three people were killed and one was injured in flooding in Mouriès and Saint-Martin-de-Crau — two small towns between Montpellier and Marseille, where dozens of people were placed in emergency shelters.

"The water level rose to unprecedented levels," Jacques Witkowski, prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhône department, said late on Wednesday.

The weather in the south was expected to stabilize, while a storm was due to hit western France overnight into Thursday.

According to forecasts by the national meteorological service Meteo France, storm "Austin" will bring strong winds to the northwest of the country.

In mid-August, at least two women died and two minors were injured as a result of a flash flood and a landslide in the province of León in northern Spain.

Also recently, in the Spanish town of Madrigueras in the province of Albacete, a 102-year-old woman died as a result of a flash flood, and about 90 more people had to be rescued.

Source: "European Pravda"

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