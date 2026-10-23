Bus carrying foreigners overturns in Yerevan

A bus carrying foreigners overturned in central Yerevan.

According to the crime news website Shamshyan.com, at around 09:00 a Hyundai bus overturned near Acharyan Street under circumstances that have yet to be clarified.

As a result of the accident, 11 people were taken to medical centers. Criminal proceedings have been initiated, and the identities of the bus owner, the driver, and the injured are being established.

According to preliminary data, the bus is listed on the balance sheet of the company MLL INDUSTRIAL, and all the injured are foreigners.

An examination showed that the driver was sober.