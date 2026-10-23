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Arrest of three Azerbaijani citizens extended in Northern Cyprus

1news Staff16:15 - Today
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Arrest of three Azerbaijani citizens extended in Northern Cyprus

The period of detention of three Azerbaijani citizens arrested in connection with the sinking of a vessel off the coast of Northern Cyprus has been extended by another seven days.

As 1news.az reports citing Report, this was stated by the chairman of the Azerbaijani-Cypriot Friendship Society, Orkhan Hasanoglu.

The case concerns Rashad Ibrahimov, Gadir Guliyev, and Valeh Humbatov. The next court hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 30.

To recall, on August 30, a vessel sank off the coast of Kyrenia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. As a result of the incident, 239 people were rescued, while the death toll reached 26.

In total, nine people were detained in the case, three of whom are citizens of Azerbaijan.

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