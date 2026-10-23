 White House: Melania Trump helped bring about a cease-fire in Oleshky | 1news.az
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White House: Melania Trump helped bring about a cease-fire in Oleshky

1news Staff17:55 - Today
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White House: Melania Trump helped bring about a cease-fire in Oleshky

The White House stated that Melania Trump helped broker agreements on a cease-fire in the area of the city of Alyoshky in the Kherson region.

"U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has secured a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky — both countries have agreed to temporarily suspend all military operations in the city in order to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of the civilian population through a specially designated safe corridor," the statement says.

The local cease-fire will take effect on October 29.

"Civilian leaders from both sides will jointly visit the residents of Oleshky in their homes and determine the amount of aid they need. Residents wishing to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to the destination of their choice. I assume that some will want to leave for Russia, and some for Ukraine," Trump said.

She also secured the agreement of an "unaffiliated American media organization" that will accompany and document the work of the Russian and Ukrainian groups on the ground throughout the entire process. This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are strictly observed.

Source: TASS

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