Russia announces a cease-fire in the Kherson direction

Russia's Armed Forces will introduce a cease-fire regime in connection with a humanitarian operation near the city of Oleshky in Ukraine's Kherson region.

As TASS reports, this was announced by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister, Army General Valery Gerasimov.

According to him, fire in the Kherson direction will cease on October 27 from 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. Baku time).

"In connection with the conduct of a humanitarian operation in the area of the settlement of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the Russian Armed Forces, as of 4:00 a.m. on October 27, are ceasing fire in the Kherson direction and introducing a regime of silence," Gerasimov said.

The duration of the cease-fire regime has not been reported.