France to step up security measures over new protest actions

New mass protests are expected in France on October 24, and in connection with this the authorities intend to deploy 70,000 police officers and gendarmes.

As 1news.az reports citing Reuters, the "Yellow Vests" movement, which opposes, in particular, rising prices, has called for participation in the demonstrations. The organizers have dubbed the upcoming protests the "second act."

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that 20% more law enforcement officers will be involved in maintaining public order than during the October 17 protests, which were accompanied by riots and clashes with police.

If necessary, security forces will be able to use 15 water cannons. Fighters from the National Gendarmerie's GIGN special unit and the elite police unit RAID will also be brought in to ensure security.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier stated that on October 24 only demonstrations organized by trade unions will be permitted. At the same time, their routes must be agreed upon in such a way as to ensure the safety of commercial enterprises and public buildings.

"The general recommendation is that no demonstrations be held in the coming days. If it concerns trade union organizations wishing to continue the actions, the prefects will propose alternative routes. If the organizers are not trade unions, then wherever possible the demonstrations will be banned," Macron said.

Due to the threat of unrest, the Paris museums the Louvre, the Orsay, the Picasso Museum and the Grand Palais will be closed on Saturday. The Ministry of Culture explained that the decision was made to ensure the safety of visitors and the preservation of works of art.

The previous protest actions took place on October 17 in Paris and other major French cities. The demonstrations, whose participants protested against rising prices and problems in the sphere of education, were accompanied by the looting of stores and clashes with law enforcement officers.