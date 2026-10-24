Azerbaijan increased imports of beverages and vinegar by 13.2%

In January-September 2026, Azerbaijan increased imports of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and vinegar by 13.2%, to $98.756 million. Exports of these products decreased by 2.4% and amounted to $49.4 million.

As 1news.az reports citing the State Customs Committee, these products accounted for 0.74% of Azerbaijan's total imports and 0.21% of the country's total exports.

Over the nine months, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $37 billion 211 million, increasing by 5.2% compared to the same period in 2025.

Exports accounted for $23 billion 865 million, and imports for $13 billion 346 million. Over the past year, Azerbaijan's exports grew by 28.3%, while imports decreased by 20.4%.