Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Jordan after attack on church

Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to Jordan over the armed attack on a church in Al-Karak.

As 1news.az reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan published the relevant statement on the social network X.

"With deep sorrow, we express our condolences to the government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in connection with the armed attack on a church in the city of Al-Karak. We strongly condemn violence against places of worship and attacks on peaceful civilians," the statement says.

The Foreign Ministry also declared Azerbaijan's solidarity with Jordan.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish a swift recovery to the injured," the agency emphasized.

To recall, the attack took place the previous day during a funeral ceremony near a church in Al-Karak. As a result, six people were killed and 28 were injured.