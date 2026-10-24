Olive Festival opening ceremony held in Baku - PHOTO

The Olive Festival opened on October 24 at the Seaside National Park in Baku.

According to 1news.az, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, and Khanlar Agalarov, Chairman of the Board of the Seaside Boulevard Administration, toured the pavilions at the festival.

The pavilions feature olives and olive products from various producers.

The main goal of the festival is to promote Azerbaijan's ancient olive-growing traditions, support local producers, and contribute to the formation of a national brand in this field.

At the festival, which will continue on October 25, various entertainment programs are being organized throughout the day, as well as concerts by pop stars.