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WSJ: U.S. prepares for possible resumption of strikes on Iran

1news Staff22:33 - 24 / 10 / 2026
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WSJ: U.S. prepares for possible resumption of strikes on Iran

American warships in the Middle East are preparing for a possible escalation of the conflict with Iran.

1news.az reports this citing The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The newspaper's journalists visited the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the Arabian Sea. They observed flight operations and the replenishment of ammunition stocks. A large shipment of weapons was delivered to the ships, including cruise missiles for strikes on ground targets and bunker-buster aerial bombs.

According to American officials familiar with military planning, Washington is considering the possibility of a new round of strikes on Iran in the coming weeks. The weapons deliveries could expand U.S. military capabilities if a corresponding decision is made.

Bunker-buster aerial bombs are designed to destroy fortified and deeply buried targets. Their delivery to the aircraft carrier may indicate preparations for larger-scale operations, but in itself does not mean that a decision on new strikes has already been made.

The Pentagon stated that the department's task is to develop and present military options to the president.

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