 Snow fell in a number of regions of Azerbaijan, heavy rains continue | 1news.az
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Snow fell in a number of regions of Azerbaijan, heavy rains continue

1news Staff13:10 - Today
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Snow fell in a number of regions of Azerbaijan, heavy rains continue

Rainy weather persists across Azerbaijan, with precipitation in some places being intense and taking the form of heavy downpours.

As 1news.az reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service, this is evidenced by data as of 10:00 a.m. on October 25.

Wet snow fell in Lachin and Gubadly, and snow fell in the mountainous areas of Kalbajar and Ordubad. The depth of the snow cover in Kalbajar is 2 cm.

In Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, up to 9 mm of precipitation was recorded.

In the country's regions, the largest amount of precipitation was recorded in Neftchala — 48 mm (106% of the monthly norm), Bilasuvar — 21 mm (46% of the monthly norm), Mingachevir — 20 mm (49% of the monthly norm), Lerik — 15 mm, Lankaran — 11 mm, Gobustan, Astara and Dashkesan — 6 mm each, Salyan — 5 mm.

In Agstafa, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Shahbuz, Guba, Barda, Ganja, Gadabay, Yardimli, Zagatala, Julfa, Nakhchivan, Shamkir, Goranboy, Tovuz, Balakan, Sheki (Kishchay), Khaltan, Aghdam, Naftalan, Kurdamir, Terter, Yevlakh and Imishli, up to 4 mm of precipitation fell.

In Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly and Fuzuli, intermittent rains were also observed.

In Dashkesan, Goygol, Ganja, Shamkir, Gusar, Gakh (Sarybash), Sheki, Khizi, Griz and Goychay, fog is observed. Visibility is limited to 500 meters.

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