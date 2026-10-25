Maxim Galkin reacts to the cancellation of his concert in Turkey

Russian comedian and showman Maxim Galkin announced on his social media the cancellation of a planned performance in Turkey, 1news.az reports.

According to the artist, the event scheduled for October 25 at the Istanbul Congress Center will not take place due to a direct ban by the administration of the governor of Istanbul.

It is noted that local authorities made this decision citing considerations of public order and security. The organizers' document emphasizes that the cancellation was caused by the actions of the authorities and is in no way dependent on the will of the venue or the comedian himself.

Despite all the attempts made to resolve the issue, holding the show became legally impossible, and sincere apologies were offered to the audience.

The disruption of the event was preceded by a publication in the Turkish press, in which journalists criticized Galkin's position on the situation in the Middle East.