 Maxim Galkin reacts to the cancellation of his concert in Turkey | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Maxim Galkin reacts to the cancellation of his concert in Turkey

1news Staff16:50 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Maxim Galkin reacts to the cancellation of his concert in Turkey

Russian comedian and showman Maxim Galkin announced on his social media the cancellation of a planned performance in Turkey, 1news.az reports.

According to the artist, the event scheduled for October 25 at the Istanbul Congress Center will not take place due to a direct ban by the administration of the governor of Istanbul.

It is noted that local authorities made this decision citing considerations of public order and security. The organizers' document emphasizes that the cancellation was caused by the actions of the authorities and is in no way dependent on the will of the venue or the comedian himself.

Despite all the attempts made to resolve the issue, holding the show became legally impossible, and sincere apologies were offered to the audience.

The disruption of the event was preceded by a publication in the Turkish press, in which journalists criticized Galkin's position on the situation in the Middle East.

Share:
614

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Sport

Azerbaijan's national team claims second win at the U-15 World Cup in Baku

Society

Snow fell in a number of regions of Azerbaijan, heavy rains continue

Society

Extreme "beauty" with a hammer: why are zoomers maiming their own faces?

Azerbaijan holds second stage of the test exam for the accountant certificate

Suspects in murder during mass brawl in Baku brought to court - VIDEO

Maxim Galkin reacts to the cancellation of his concert in Turkey

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Adnan Ahmedzade's detention extended by six months

Was Navai banned from entering Kazakhstan for five years?

Leyla Aliyeva opens the World Summit on investment in child well-being in Samarkand - PHOTO

Heavy rains expected in several regions of Azerbaijan, floods forecast on rivers

Latest news

Extreme "beauty" with a hammer: why are zoomers maiming their own faces?

Today, 19:15

More than 57,000 homes left without power in the UK due to storm

Today, 18:38

Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli becomes five-time world champion

Today, 18:10

Azerbaijan holds second stage of the test exam for the accountant certificate

Today, 17:44

A strong earthquake has struck western China

Today, 17:27

Suspects in murder during mass brawl in Baku brought to court - VIDEO

Today, 17:07

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf visits Govsan sports complex

Today, 17:00

Maxim Galkin reacts to the cancellation of his concert in Turkey

Today, 16:50

More than 1,300 people detained in France after mass riots - VIDEO

Today, 16:24

It has emerged how much Ovechkin has earned during his NHL career

Today, 15:50

Visibility on roads in Azerbaijan to worsen due to fog

Today, 15:30

Neymar commented on his sending-off in the match against Bahia over Rodrigo Nestor's complaint - VIDEO

Today, 15:08

Russia says it is ready to resume talks with the U.S. and Ukraine after November 4

Today, 14:53

Spain's prime minister links rising inflation to the war in Iran

Today, 14:30

A rally in support of young soccer players from New Caledonia and French Polynesia was held in Baku - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 14:10

Azerbaijan's national team claims second win at the U-15 World Cup in Baku

Today, 14:03

Aleksandar Vucic votes in Serbia's early parliamentary elections

Today, 13:50

Britain's defense minister announces preparation for war in 1,000 days

Today, 13:30

Snow fell in a number of regions of Azerbaijan, heavy rains continue

Today, 13:10

Instructor at Azerbaijani university passes away

Today, 12:47
All news