Extreme "beauty" with a hammer: why are zoomers maiming their own faces?

A highly dangerous trend known as bonesmashing is rapidly spreading among members of Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012).

Its essence is that young people deliberately strike themselves in the face with hammers and heavy objects, sincerely believing that such microtraumas will make their cheekbones and chin more massive and masculine.

As 1news.az reports citing the Telegram channel Mash, those who end up in hospitals are mainly guys aged 15 to 26, although cases among men up to 45 are occasionally recorded.

Reality turns out to be far from the ideal: one of the victims suffered severe internal hemorrhaging, and another had part of his face go completely numb. Doctors are sounding the alarm: strong blows easily break jaws and cheekbones, damage nerves, injure the eyes, and disable the facial muscles. Moreover, regular injuries trigger the process of fibrosis — the growth of coarse tissue, because of which scars, lumps, and irreversible deformations remain on the face. In many cases, only surgery helps restore the previous appearance, and skin sensitivity may never recover.

Bonesmashing itself grew out of the popular internet subculture of looksmaxxing, whose main idea is to "upgrade" one's appearance to the ideal at any cost, even at the cost of one's own health.