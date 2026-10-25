 Extreme "beauty" with a hammer: why are zoomers maiming their own faces? | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Extreme "beauty" with a hammer: why are zoomers maiming their own faces?

1news Staff19:15 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Extreme "beauty" with a hammer: why are zoomers maiming their own faces?

A highly dangerous trend known as bonesmashing is rapidly spreading among members of Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012).

Its essence is that young people deliberately strike themselves in the face with hammers and heavy objects, sincerely believing that such microtraumas will make their cheekbones and chin more massive and masculine.

As 1news.az reports citing the Telegram channel Mash, those who end up in hospitals are mainly guys aged 15 to 26, although cases among men up to 45 are occasionally recorded.

Reality turns out to be far from the ideal: one of the victims suffered severe internal hemorrhaging, and another had part of his face go completely numb. Doctors are sounding the alarm: strong blows easily break jaws and cheekbones, damage nerves, injure the eyes, and disable the facial muscles. Moreover, regular injuries trigger the process of fibrosis — the growth of coarse tissue, because of which scars, lumps, and irreversible deformations remain on the face. In many cases, only surgery helps restore the previous appearance, and skin sensitivity may never recover.

Bonesmashing itself grew out of the popular internet subculture of looksmaxxing, whose main idea is to "upgrade" one's appearance to the ideal at any cost, even at the cost of one's own health.

Share:
272

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Sport

Azerbaijan's national team claims second win at the U-15 World Cup in Baku

Society

Snow fell in a number of regions of Azerbaijan, heavy rains continue

Society

Extreme "beauty" with a hammer: why are zoomers maiming their own faces?

Azerbaijan holds second stage of the test exam for the accountant certificate

Suspects in murder during mass brawl in Baku brought to court - VIDEO

Maxim Galkin reacts to the cancellation of his concert in Turkey

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

"A world without mines" campaign: Milan hosts photo exhibition on the consequences of the mine problem in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Leyla Aliyeva opens the World Summit on investment in child well-being in Samarkand - PHOTO

PASHA Bank is set to finance the launch of the region’s largest energy storage project in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

Latest news

Extreme "beauty" with a hammer: why are zoomers maiming their own faces?

Today, 19:15

More than 57,000 homes left without power in the UK due to storm

Today, 18:38

Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli becomes five-time world champion

Today, 18:10

Azerbaijan holds second stage of the test exam for the accountant certificate

Today, 17:44

A strong earthquake has struck western China

Today, 17:27

Suspects in murder during mass brawl in Baku brought to court - VIDEO

Today, 17:07

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf visits Govsan sports complex

Today, 17:00

Maxim Galkin reacts to the cancellation of his concert in Turkey

Today, 16:50

More than 1,300 people detained in France after mass riots - VIDEO

Today, 16:24

It has emerged how much Ovechkin has earned during his NHL career

Today, 15:50

Visibility on roads in Azerbaijan to worsen due to fog

Today, 15:30

Neymar commented on his sending-off in the match against Bahia over Rodrigo Nestor's complaint - VIDEO

Today, 15:08

Russia says it is ready to resume talks with the U.S. and Ukraine after November 4

Today, 14:53

Spain's prime minister links rising inflation to the war in Iran

Today, 14:30

A rally in support of young soccer players from New Caledonia and French Polynesia was held in Baku - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 14:10

Azerbaijan's national team claims second win at the U-15 World Cup in Baku

Today, 14:03

Aleksandar Vucic votes in Serbia's early parliamentary elections

Today, 13:50

Britain's defense minister announces preparation for war in 1,000 days

Today, 13:30

Snow fell in a number of regions of Azerbaijan, heavy rains continue

Today, 13:10

Instructor at Azerbaijani university passes away

Today, 12:47
All news