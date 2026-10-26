 Azerbaijani actress and director Tahmina Rafaella wins a Golden Globes award - PHOTO - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Azerbaijani actress and director Tahmina Rafaella wins a Golden Globes award - PHOTO - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy09:40 - Today
Azerbaijani actress and director Tahmina Rafaella wins a Golden Globes award - PHOTO - VIDEO

Golden Globes, the organization known for the film awards of the same name, held the first Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala ceremony in Tashkent.

Azerbaijan was represented at the ceremony by director, screenwriter and actress Tahmina Rafaella, one of the honorees of the Silk Road Tribute Gala. The other honorees included Gulchehra Jamilova and Ali Khamraev of Uzbekistan, Levan Koguashvili of Georgia, Shugyla Yeshen of Kazakhstan and Samvel Tadevosyan of Armenia.

The Silk Road Tribute Gala is a separate regional event of Golden Globes and is not part of the main annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Hollywood.

The program honored the outstanding achievements of film and television figures from the historic Silk Road region and highlighted the rich cultural heritage and creative exchange that have linked the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus for centuries.

Rafaella received the Golden Globes Trailblazer Award, given to artists whose bold creative choices and work have contributed to the development of the region's film and television industry.

"It was a great honor," Tahmina Rafaella wrote on Instagram, sharing her impressions of the Silk Road Tribute Gala.

Rafaella became the first Azerbaijani in history to receive an official award from the legendary Hollywood Golden Globes.

Tahmina Rafaella, a director, screenwriter and actress from Azerbaijan, made her feature directorial debut with the film "Banu", developed as part of the Biennale College Cinema program and presented at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Her short film "Woman" premiered at the Palm Springs International ShortFest and won the award for best narrative short at the BendFilm festival.

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